The death of Apple Inc co-founder Steve Jobs prompted an outpouring of comments and tributes from political, technology, entertainment and business leaders. The following is a selection of those comments:

BILL GATES, MICROSOFT CO-FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN

"Steve and I first met nearly 30 years ago, and have been colleagues, competitors and friends over the course of more than half our lives. The world rarely sees someone who has had the profound impact Steve has had, the effects of which will be felt for many generations to come. For those of us lucky enough to get to work with him, it's been an insanely great honour."

MARK ZUCKERBERG, FACEBOOK FOUNDER AND CEO, ON FACEBOOK

"Steve, thank you for being a mentor and a friend. Thanks for showing that what you build can change the world. I will miss you.

DISNEY CEO BOB IGER

"Steve Jobs was a great friend as well as a trusted advisor. His legacy will extend far beyond the products he created or the businesses he built. It will be the millions of people he inspired, the lives he changed, and the culture he defined. Steve was such an 'original,' with a thoroughly creative, imaginative mind that defined an era. Despite all he accomplished, it feels like he was just getting started."

MITT ROMNEY, ON TWITTER

"Steve Jobs is an inspiration to American entrepreneurs. He will be missed."

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER, FORMER CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR, ON TWITTER

"Steve lived the California Dream every day of his life and he changed the world and inspired all of us."

INVESTOR MARC ANDREESSEN

"Steve was the best of the best. Like Mozart and Picasso, he may never be equalled."

LOWELL MCADAM, VERIZON CEO

"Steve Jobs devoted his ceaseless energy and creative genius to technology innovation that changed the world time and time again. Our industry and all of our customers benefited tremendously from his pursuit of excellence."