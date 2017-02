NEW YORK Steve Jobs, who resigned as chief executive officer of Apple Inc on Wednesday, plans to keep his seat on the board of directors of Walt Disney Co, a source close to Disney said on Wednesday.

Jobs joined Disney's board when the media company acquired Pixar, the animation studio he ran, for $7.4 billion (4.5 billion pounds). The deal was announced in January 2006.

