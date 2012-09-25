LONDON There are still jobs to be had in financial services in the UK as pension and investment funds look to tap into a surge in demand for infrastructure investments, offering stable returns at a time of rock-bottom interest rates and volatile shares.

Amid the gloom in the broader financial sector, which is seeing massive job cuts across Europe, pension funds and fund managers such as JP Morgan Asset Management, Macquarie Capital, M&G and Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) are adding staff to their infrastructure teams.

A raft of others such as Allianz Global Investors (AGI), AMP Capital, the Canadian Pension Plan and First State Investments have all recently bolstered their infrastructure teams.

UK pension schemes currently invest only around 2 percent of their assets in infrastructure. But this figure is set to rise as pension funds continue to pull money out of equities and bonds and move into more diverse asset classes.

Larger pension schemes such as the USS, with 32 billion pounds ($51.83 billion) in assets, have recently raised their infrastructure allocation to 7 percent of total assets.

"There has been a tectonic shift towards the recognition of infrastructure as an asset class to meet pension fund and insurance fund liabilities," said Daniel Wong, head of infrastructure and utilities at Macquarie Capital.

"The largest pension funds in Australia and Canada regularly have 5-10 percent allocated to infrastructure and so it's our expectation that new money will continue to come into the sector," he said.

JP Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) is looking to add around half a dozen people to its infrastructure debt team over the next 18-24 months, with the majority based in London.

Bob Dewing, head of JPMAM's infrastructure debt team which currently has five members predominantly based in New York, said: "The majority of our assets are going to be European so we really do need people on the ground.

Large direct investors such as pension schemes are also looking to add more broadly to their infrastructure teams.

Earlier this month, USS, UK's second largest pension scheme, said it has appointed two infrastructure investment managers.

"The infrastructure sector is clearly thriving," said Tony Rocker, a partner at infrastructure transaction services at consultancy KPMG.

"The main reason behind the new hires is that there are more entrants into the market place and those entrants haven't done deals before, so they need to understand the market, they need expertise and they are either recruiting themselves or forcing recruitment through the advisers or funds they use."

New investors like the Chinese sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corporation and South Korea's National Pension Service are scouring Europe for opportunities, prompting firms like AGI to hire a team of five from Trifinium Advisors to offer a new infrastructure debt service.

CIC made its first foray into UK infrastructure by picking up a stake in Thames Water earlier this year.

"Volatility around Europe is creating opportunity for investors," said Wong adding there was expectation of a steady supply of assets coming to the markets as governments, utilities and construction companies seek to release capital.

Wong, who heads a 45 member strong team, said he had been "selectively adding" to the team, particularly at the junior and mid levels.

These new hirings in the sector may provide welcome respite for an industry reeling under some of the biggest job cuts seen in recent times with Deutsche Bank and Japan's Nomura announcing huge layoffs.

($1 = 0.6174 British pounds)

