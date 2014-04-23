Polanski cannot dictate terms to end rape case: LA prosecutors
LOS ANGELES Fugitive director Roman Polanski could face a tough U.S court battle next week as he seeks to resolve his four-decade rape case without spending more time in jail.
LOS ANGELES Jodie Foster has married her girlfriend, the photographer Alexandra Hedison, a representative for the Oscar-winning actress said on Wednesday.
E! News, which first reported the marriage, said the couple wed over the past weekend.
The notoriously private Foster, 51, first acknowledged publicly that she is gay during a televised speech at the 2013 Golden Globe Awards, and referred to her "ex-partner in love" Cydney Bernard, with whom she has two sons.
She joked at the time that "I already did my coming out about a thousand years ago back in the Stone Age."
Hedison, 44, who had dated comedian Ellen DeGeneres about a decade ago, is also an actress. She appeared most recently in the former Showtime series "The L Word."
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Grant McCool)
LOS ANGELES Fugitive director Roman Polanski could face a tough U.S court battle next week as he seeks to resolve his four-decade rape case without spending more time in jail.
BERLIN Depeche Mode are back, releasing their 14th studio album which the British synth-pop musicians describe as "bleak".
PARIS A vast collection of rare Beatles vinyl records, photos and other paraphernalia will go on auction in Paris on Saturday.