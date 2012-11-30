Joe Jackson, father of deceased pop star Michael Jackson, listens to a question during an interview with Reuters in Madrid in this March 18, 2011, file photo. REUTERS/Juan Medina/Files

LOS ANGELES Michael Jackson's father, Joe Jackson, has suffered a stroke but is OK and resting in a Las Vegas hospital, a family friend said on Thursday.

"He was doing well and says he's feeling OK," close family friend Brian Oxman told Reuters.

Oxman, Michael Jackson's one-time attorney, said the 83-year-old patriarch of the pop music family started experiencing weakness on Wednesday while walking in a park near his home and was later admitted to a hospital.

Jackson has a history of strokes, Oxman said.

"He was talking fine," Oxman added. "He sounded excellent to me."

A former U.S. Steel employee from Gary, Indiana, Jackson managed and helped launched the career of his children with the R&B and soul group The Jackson 5 beginning in the 1960s.

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey, editing by Jill Serjeant and Eric Beech)