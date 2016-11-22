LONDON John Lewis, Britain's largest department store group, said shoppers appeared to be waiting for Black Friday deals as it reported a dip in last week's sales.

The employee-owned firm said on Tuesday department store sales fell 2.6 percent year-on-year to 114.2 million pounds ($141.9 million) in the week to Nov. 19.

"With five weeks to go to Christmas people are beginning to decorate their homes but seem to be waiting for the Black Friday deals to do much of their gift buying," said director Maggie Porteous.

She noted that in the electricals and home technology category, where customers expect to see the biggest Black Friday deals, sales were down 8.2 percent.

The Black Friday discount shopping day has been a fixture in Britain since 2010. It falls on Nov. 25 this year.

John Lewis also owns upmarket supermarket Waitrose. Its sales were flat in the week to Nov. 19.

