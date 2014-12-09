The John Lewis store on Oxford Street is seen in central London December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON John Lewis [JLPLC.UL], Britain's No.1 department store group, said sales grew 10.8 percent to 160 million pounds in the week ended Dec. 6 compared to the same week last year, with colder weather boosting sales of knitwear.

The employee-owned firm noted that on a week-by-week basis, sales declined by 10.6 percent, reflecting the impact of "Black Friday" promotions on customer buying patterns. The promotions that week helped it post the biggest ever week for sales in its 150-year history.

This week, John Lewis said sales of its cashmere accessories for women were up 51 percent compared to the same week last year, as customers sought to stay warm in colder weather, and it also saw a 37 percent jump in meat thermometers, as shoppers bought cooking equipment they would need at Christmas.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Li-mei Hoang)