The John Lewis store on Oxford Street is seen in central London December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON John Lewis [JLP.UL], Britain's No. 1 department store group, posted the biggest ever week for sales in its 150-year history, with the outcome driven by Black Friday promotions and price matching of competitor events.

The employee-owned firm said on Tuesday sales during the week to Nov. 29 increased 21.8 percent year-on-year to 179.1 million pounds, surpassing the previous record of 164 million pounds set during the week before Christmas last year.

John Lewis said it had a record week for online sales, up 42.2 percent year-on-year, but also noted that several shops achieved record takings on Black Friday itself (Nov. 28), including its flagship Oxford Street store.

