A John Lewis store is seen in Oxford street, in London, Britain August 14, 2016. Photograph taken on August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON British retailer John Lewis [JLP.UL] said on Tuesday sales at its department stores rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in the week to Sept. 3, as warm weather continued to dampen demand for fashions even as back-to-school purchases rose.

As the only major British retailer to publish weekly sales data, John Lewis provides the most up-to-date snapshot of shopping behaviour that is being monitored closely after Britons voted to leave the European Union in June.

The data tends to be clouded by year-on-year weather comparisons, however.

Sales at Waitrose, the group's upmarket grocery chain, rose 5.6 percent year-on-year, helped by customers buying more ice cream and salad in the hotter weather.

