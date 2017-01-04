HSBC to close 117 branches in Britain, cut 380 jobs
LONDON HSBC said on Tuesday it plans to close 117 branches this year and will cut 380 roles in Britain to try to reduce costs.
LONDON John Lewis [JLP.UL] [JLPLC.UL], Britain's biggest department store chain, said sales in the week before Christmas soared 36 percent as shoppers splurged on household items and the figures were boosted by two extra trading days compared to the same period in 2015.
That contrasted with a 9.4 percent drop in department store sales in the following week ended Dec. 31, when there were fewer trading days due to the timing of public holidays.
The employee-owned firm reported similar trends at its upmarket grocery chain Waitrose, with sales in the week to Dec. 24, up 31.1 percent, on strong demand for sparkling wine and party food, while they fell 12.5 percent in the week to Dec. 31.
LONDON BT lost a fifth of its market value on Tuesday when an Italian accounting scandal compounded a sudden slowdown in its British government work, forcing the telecoms group to cut forecasts for the next two years.
LONDON Nerves around France's presidential election are starting to play out in debt markets, although the euro seems as yet unruffled by a vote which could pose the biggest existential threat to the single currency bloc since the 2011/2012 debt crisis.