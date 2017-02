LONDON British retailer John Lewis [JLP.UL] on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier.

"In a strong trading week, John Lewis achieved sales of 82.2 million pounds ($119.8 million), an increase of 11.5 percent on last year," John Lewis said of the department store outcome.

"The increase was down to a rise in footfall during half term week, which fell a week later than in 2015."

(Compiled by James Davey)