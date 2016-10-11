LONDON British retailer John Lewis [JLP.UL] on Tuesday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier.
Week to Oct 8 10 weeks to Oct 8
Total sales +5.7 percent +3.4 percent
Dept stores +11.5 percent +2.9 percent
Food stores +2.0 percent +3.7 percent
"John Lewis enjoyed a strong trading week with sales of 89.9 million pounds, +11.5 percent on the year, with good performances across all three directorates (fashion, electricals and home technology and home) as customers embraced our autumn winter collections," the firm said of the department stores outcome.
