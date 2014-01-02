Britain's biggest department store group John Lewis is planning to almost double the number of its stores and increase its international presence, The Daily Telegraph on Wednesday quoted the managing director of the group as saying.

The retailer is planning to open more stores and will have 65 stores by 2023 as compared to the 40 stores it has today, managing director Andy Street was quoted by the British newspaper as saying.

The department store group will also be starting a website in French and plans an international store in the next decade as part of its growth plans.

"JohnLewis.com being available internationally is established and we are going to go again in terms of a French website paying in euros," Street told the newspaper.

