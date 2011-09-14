Partners at John Lewis cheer and clap as an employee holds up a sign revealing their annual results based bonus in their flagship Oxford Street store in London March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON John Lewis JLP.UL reported an 18 percent drop in first-half profit, hit by discounting at its department stores and a step up in investment, and predicted tough trading conditions into 2012.

"It may ease a bit early next year," Chairman Charlie Mayfield told reporters Wednesday, noting that inflationary pressures were expected to moderate with last January's hike in VAT sales tax passing out of annualised price comparisons.

"But ... there's no point waiting for a recovery to come. More of the same really won't wash in this market," he added, seeking to justify a 99-million-pound hike in investment on new stores, refurbishments and online operations.

Many Britons are cutting back on spending in the face of higher prices, muted wages growth and government austerity.

A survey last week showed like-for-like retail sales fell 0.6 percent year-on-year in August.

John Lewis, which runs upmarket grocer Waitrose as well as the country's biggest department store chain, has consistently outperformed the sales figures of rivals, helped by its more affluent customer base and reputation for good service.

However, achieving that outperformance has come at a cost.

The employee-owned group said it made a pretax profit of 90.4 million pounds in the six months ended July 30, down 20.1 million on the same time last year.

Operating profit was particularly hard hit at John Lewis department stores, plunging 55 percent as it extended a pledge to be "never knowingly undersold" to its online operations and was hit by heavy discounting in electrical goods products.

The department stores reported a 16.8 million pound drop in the profit contribution from like-for-like sales and said the extra cost of its price-matching pledge was 9.3 million.

Operating profit at Waitrose, meanwhile, fell 14 percent.

LONG-TERM VIEW

Espirito Santo analysts backed the group's decision to lift capital spending by 64 percent to 253.8 million pounds, which might have been harder to drive through at a listed company.

"Management believe this is in the longer-term interests of the business and it is difficult to argue with this stance despite the magnitude of profit decline," they said.

Mayfield said it was too early to predict whether profits would grow over the full financial year, though he noted that 60 to 80 percent of annual earnings were normally made in the second half of the year, due to Christmas trading.

He was also encouraged by business in the first six weeks of the second half, with sales at stores open over a year up 1.9 percent at department stores and 3.9 percent at Waitrose.

In the first half, like-for-like sales were up 1 percent and 4 percent respectively, while gross sales for the group climbed 6.4 percent to 4.05 billion pounds,

Mayfield said he was confident both divisions would continue to outperform rivals in the second half.

Separately Wednesday, British fashion retailer Next Plc (NXT.L) raised its full-year profit forecast after an 8.5 percent increase in first-half earnings, driven by a strong performance from its Directory home shopping business.

John Lewis also reported strong demand over the Internet, with johnlewis.com sales up 27.2 percent and Waitrose.com, which has had some teething problems since its relaunch in March, up 26.8 percent.

(Editing by Greg Mahlich)