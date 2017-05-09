Hinkley Point likely to be only new UK nuclear plant - SSE CEO
ESTORIL, Portugal The head of one of Britain's top utilities said on Monday that EDF's planned nuclear power station at Hinkley Point is likely to be the only one to go ahead in the UK.
Healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said on Monday the U.S. Justice Department has opened an investigation concerning management and advisory services provided to rheumatology and gastroenterology practices that bought two of its drugs.
The U.S. healthcare company said its Janssen Biotech Inc unit received a civil investigative demand from the Justice Department regarding an investigation under the False Claims Act related to its arthritis drugs Remicade and Simponi Aria.
J&J also revealed in its quarterly filing that the U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts is seeking documents broadly relating to pharmaceutical co-payment support programs for hepatitis C drug Olysiotm, Simponi and Crohn's disease drug Stelara. (bit.ly/2qUhznX)
That office's subpoena also seeks documents relating to average manufacturer price and best price reporting to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid services related to those products, as well as rebate payments to state Medicaid agencies, Johnson & Johnson said in the filing.
(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Trott)
PARIS Boeing unveiled a new version of its bestselling 737 aircraft on Monday, injecting life into a faltering civil aviation market as French President Emmanuel Macron flew in to open the world's biggest air show in Paris.
LONDON Standard Life's 11 billion pound deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management was approved by both companies' shareholders at meetings on Monday.