LONDON Britain's Johnson Matthey (JMAT.L), the world's top supplier of catalytic converters, said it had bought Formox, a Sweden-based specialist chemical company, for 107 million pounds.

"Formox has a strong position in a growing and profitable market which gives Johnson Matthey new opportunities to grow its sales of catalysts and process technology into the wider petrochemicals market," Chief Executive Neil Carson said on Thursday.

Following the announcement of the acquisition, shares in Johnson Matthey gained 4.2 percent to 2345 pence at 0859 GMT, topping Britain's bluechip risers list.

"It's a nice addition to the kind of catalysts they already sell. It's basically the same customer base," said an analyst who declined to be named.

Johnson Matthey said Formox, which was sold by Perstorp Specialty Chemicals, produces catalysts linked to the chemical formaldehyde and its technologies would complement the company's existing activities in producing process catalysts and licensing.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)