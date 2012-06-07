LONDON Johnson Matthey (JMAT.L), the world's largest supplier of catalytic converters, sent its shares almost 4 percent higher on Thursday with a maiden special dividend, as sales of trucks in North America and more diesel cars in Europe lifted its profits.

The British speciality chemicals company - which makes catalysts to convert toxic emissions from engines, but also sells pharmaceutical ingredients and refines platinum - said its underlying profit before tax, for the year to the end of March, rose 23 percent to 426 million pounds ($659 million).

That was above a consensus analyst estimate of just over 411 million pounds and on the back of a 20 percent rise in revenues, again above expectations, as sales of catalysts outpaced growth in global car and truck production.

Johnson Matthey said its balance sheet, combined with a strong outlook even with uncertainties in Europe and weak precious metals prices, had prompted the group to recommend its first-ever special dividend, of 100 pence per share, on top of a full-year dividend of 55 pence, up 20 percent.

"We feel the company is in good shape and the long-term prospects of the group remain strong," Finance Director Robert MacLeod said, despite the impact of precious metals prices on its precious metals division. He said the group had "plenty of firepower" remaining to finance its increased research and development and capital spending plans.

"The uncertainties in the market today are really only uncertainties in the market today for us."

The group will consolidate its share count after the 212 million pound one off payout, at a ratio to be announced to shareholders later this month.

Analysts welcomed the surprise special dividend, on top of profit numbers that beat expectations, though some said limited visibility held back a steeper rise.

Johnson Matthey stock was up almost 3 percent at 0800 GMT, off earlier highs, and changing hands at 2,262 pence, outperforming a 0.4 percent rise in the FTSE .FTSE index.

NEW RULES

Johnson Matthey has been a major beneficiary of rules to tighten car and truck emissions, helping it outpace the market, and expects to benefit even from new carbon emissions rules, which will require not catalysts but improved engines.

"We are not complacent... We are uncertain exactly what is going to happen in Europe, exactly how many cars are going to be sold, how many petrochemicals plants will be built," MacLeod said. "But what we do know is that in a few years every new car, every new truck is going to require more Johnson Matthey catalysts fitted, and that gives us tremendous confidence."

Its key environmental technologies division, the unit which makes catalysts for cars and heavy industry and accounts for almost half group profit, saw operating profit rise 29 percent. That was driven by a substantial increase in demand for catalysts for diesel trucks in North America, where haulage companies are replacing their fleets after under-investing since the financial crisis began.

Sales of heavy duty diesel catalysts - or diesel catalysts for trucks, an area where Johnson Matthey has a leading position - jumped almost 50 percent, driven by North America.

Catalysts for cars still make up the bulk of the division's sales, however. A 10 percent rise in sales of catalysts for cars outpaced a 2.5 percent rise in global production, despite lower growth in China and a "moribund" market in Europe, thanks to the increase in the proportion of diesel vehicles.

Diesel cars, for which Europe is a key market, require more complex systems to meet European emissions standards, meaning a diesel car represents five times the catalyst value of an equivalent gasoline vehicle.

Its chemicals business, which has benefitted from the increased use of generic products by the healthcare industry, saw operating profit rise 24 percent.

Its precious metal products unit, traditionally a key contributor to its bottom line, saw a 16 percent rise in operating profit but the group warned performance could weaken if precious metals prices continue at current levels.

(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Sinead Cruise)