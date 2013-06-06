LONDON Johnson Matthey (JMAT.L), the world's largest maker of catalysts to control car emissions, reported a smaller-than-expected drop in annual profit, as its exposure to a recovering U.S. auto market helped offset the impact of weak precious metals prices.

The speciality chemicals company - which makes catalytic converters and also refines and recycles platinum group metals - posted an underlying pre-tax profit of 389.2 million pounds ($599 million) for the year to the end of March, down 9 percent.

That compares to a consensus analyst estimate of 379 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The group said it expected "steady progress" in the 2013-14 financial year, as a loss of revenue from its contract with platinum producer Anglo Platinum (AMSJ.J) is offset by tighter vehicle emissions legislation in Europe.

