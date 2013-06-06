LONDON Johnson Matthey (JMAT.L), the world's largest maker of catalysts to control car emissions, reported a smaller-than-expected drop in annual profit, as its exposure to a recovering U.S. auto market helped cushion the impact of weak precious metals prices.

The speciality chemicals company posted an underlying pre-tax profit of just over 389 million pounds ($599 million) for the year to the end of March, down 9 percent but at the top end of analyst expectations.

Johnson Matthey had warned of a tough year for its precious metals division - normally the largest contributor to its bottom line. The unit was hit by low platinum and palladium prices and smaller volumes feeding through to its distribution business due to strikes across the South African mining industry last year.

That division saw a sharp 27 percent drop in underlying operating profit in the 2012/13 financial year, though the group said it was seeing signs of improvement.

Offsetting the platinum hit, however, the group said environmental technologies - another core division that makes catalysts for cars and trucks - grew, thanks to growth in the sale of diesel catalysts for trucks that outpaced production.

Underlying operating profit for the division climbed 7 percent though sales of catalysts for cars dipped.

Johnson Matthew expects to benefit from tighter emissions legislation in Europe from January, with new rules coming into force that will require improved catalysts and a three to four times increase in catalyst sales value per vehicle.

"We have successfully agreed contracts for the supply of these systems to our customers at a market share that is broadly similar to our current share," the group said.

"We are therefore well positioned for growth in this market, although it is hard to predict how many trucks will be produced in 2013 given the uncertain European economic outlook."

China and India are also expected to adopt similar rules.

The group said it expected "steady progress" in the 2013-14 financial year, as a loss of revenue from the end of a distribution contract with Anglo American Platinum (AMSJ.J) was offset by Europe's tighter rules.

Johnson Matthey paid a full year dividend of 57 pence.

