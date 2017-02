Johnston Press Plc (JPR.L), publisher of the Scotsman and the Yorkshire Post, said on Monday it would sell its Isle of Man titles to Tindle Newspapers Ltd for 4.25 million pounds ($5.64 million) as part of a divestment programme.

The sale includes the Isle of Man Examiner, Isle of Man Courier, Manx Independent and www.iomtoday.co.im.

Isle of Man Newspapers recorded a pre-tax profit of 598,000 pounds in the year ended Dec. 31, Johnston Press said.

($1 = 0.7530 pounds)

(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)