LOS ANGELES One of the two male masseurs who accused John Travolta of sexual assault has dropped his $2 million lawsuit, court papers showed on Tuesday.

The unidentified man, referred to as John Doe No. 1, who claimed that the Hollywood star groped him during a massage session in Beverly Hills in January, filed a notice of dismissal with federal court in Los Angeles.

The man was reported last week to have said he got the wrong date of the alleged incident after photos and restaurant receipts surfaced putting the "Grease" actor in New York on the same day.

"The case has been dismissed, but that doesn't mean it can't be refilled," the plaintiff's attorney, Okorie Okorocha, told Reuters.

Okorocha said he will still be going ahead with the lawsuit against Travolta, representing a second unidentified man, John Doe No. 2, who claimed that Travolta rubbed his leg, touched his genitals and tried to initiate sex at a private appointment inside an Atlanta hotel on January 28.

Travolta's lawyer Martin Singer has vehemently denied the allegations in the two lawsuits, calling them "absurd and ridiculous."

Travolta, 58, has been married to actress Kelly Preston since 1991. He found international claim with the movies "Grease" and "Saturday Night Fever" in the 1970s, before going on to grittier roles in "Pulp Fiction".

