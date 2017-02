Publisher John Wiley & Sons Inc said it will buy privately held Deltak.edu LLC, a higher education and online learning services company, for $220 million (136 million pounds) to bolster its digital learning offerings.

The deal is expected to close by October-end.

After the acquisition, Deltak's more than 300 employees would become part of Wiley.

