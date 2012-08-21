LONDON British energy services firm John Wood Group (WG.L) said it saw an improved performance at its pipeline maintenance unit, where contract delays in Oman have ratcheted up losses and weighed on its shares.

Losses in Oman for Wood Group PSN, which maintains and services oil company production facilities, would be around $15 million (9.5 million pounds) to $20 million in 2012, the company said on Tuesday, with just over $10 million of that in the first half.

"We expect to see to see ongoing improvement in 2013, and beyond this continue to see the potential for long run profitability on the contract," it said in a statement.

Across the firm, Wood Group said profit from continuing operations before tax and exceptionals rose 56 percent to $160 million in the six months to end-June, as revenues rose 36 percent to $3.35 billion.

(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Neil Maidment)