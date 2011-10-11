UK's comedy club Jongleurs Comedy Group, which has been tickling the funny bone of audiences for over a quarter of a century, will debut on London's junior market in the next 12-18 months to fund its growth plans.

The company already has 19 franchises in clubs and theatres across the UK, and plans to cheer more audiences by increasing this to 30 by 2014.

Jongleurs, credited with building the careers of comedians Peter Kay, Eddy Izzard, Harry Hill, Rhod Gilbert and Michael McIntyre, plans to launch seven clubs over the next three years as the shop window for the group.

The company will also raise about 500,000 pounds through a private placement ahead of the listing.

Financial services group Webb Capital said in a statement that it would raise these funds for Jongleurs.

Jongleurs' turnover for 2011 is seen at 1.9 million pounds, rising to an expected 10.3 million pounds in 2013 and about 22.43 million pounds by 2014.

The company, which was founded in 1983 by Chief Executive Maria Kempinska, was sold to Regent Inns in August 2000 for 30 million pounds. However, in October 2009, it invoked the right to take back the brand after Regent Inns carried out a corporate restructuring process.

