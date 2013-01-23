AMMAN Polling stations opened on Wednesday in Jordanian elections boycotted by the Muslim Brotherhood, which says the electoral system is rigged in favour of tribal areas and against the large urban centres.

Eyewitnesses reported queues of about a dozen people apiece at several polling stations across the kingdom just before the polls opened at 7 a.m. (4:00 a.m. British time).

Officials appealed for a high turnout among the 2.4 million eligible voters, predicting Jordanians would disregard the Islamist call for a boycott.

The boycott has reduced the election to a contest between tribal leaders, establishment figures and businessmen, with just a few of the 1,500 candidates running for recognised parties. Allegations of vote-buying are rife.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Catherine Evans)