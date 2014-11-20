AMMAN Jordan arrested the deputy head of the country's mainstream Muslim Brotherhood on Thursday for criticising the UAE's move to designate the Brotherhood as a terrorist group in an article where he attacked the oil Gulf state's role in a regional crackdown on political Islam, official sources said.

They said Zaki Bani Rushaid was detained shortly after a late night meeting of the Shura Council at the party's headquarters in Amman, and were told the state security prosecutor general had ordered his arrest on charges of "souring relations with a friendly country."

In an opinion column that appeared on various websites and in social media, Bani Rusheid branded UAE rulers as "the first sponsor of terrorism and had no legitimacy." It was published shortly after the UAE on Saturday formally designated the Muslim Brotherhood and local affiliates as a terrorist group.

"The leadership of the UAE is playing the role of American policeman in the area and performs the dirtiest roles to help the Zionist project and is behind all destructive acts against the Muslim and Arab nations aspirations," Bani Rushaid said.

The UAE move underscores concern in most of the U.S.-allied Gulf monarchies about political Islam and the influence of the Brotherhood, whose Sunni Islamist doctrines challenge the principle of dynastic rule.

Jordan's Muslim Brotherhood are the country's biggest political opposition party who have operated legally for decades and have substantial grass-roots support in major urban centres.

In contrast to a tough crackdown facing their ideological counterparts in Egypt and in the Gulf oil producing countries, the authorities have tolerated their presence.

But the staunch U.S. ally's authorities have long clamped down on public dissent against ruling Gulf monarchies who are the country's main financial backers and whose investments and remittances from citizens employed in the Gulf cushions the aid dependent economy.

