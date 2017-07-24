FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2017 / 8:15 PM / a day ago

Israeli embassy staff in Jordan return to Israel - Israeli PMO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The staff of Israel's embassy to Jordan, including a security guard involved in a shooting incident in which two Jordanians were killed, returned to Israel from Amman on Monday, an official from the Israeli prime minister's Office said.

Sunday's fatal shooting incident tested already tense relations between Israel and Jordan, one of two Arab states with which it has peace treaties. Jordan wanted to question the guard, who was slightly hurt, but Israel said he had diplomatic immunity and should be repatriated.

Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Catherine Evans

