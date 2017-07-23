FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Second Jordanian dies in shooting at Israeli embassy in Jordan - security source
July 23, 2017 / 10:31 PM / in 13 hours

Second Jordanian dies in shooting at Israeli embassy in Jordan - security source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - A second Jordanian died from wounds inflicted during a shooting incident on Sunday in the compound of the Israeli embassy that also injured two others including one Israeli, a security source said.

The police said earlier the two Jordanians, working for a furniture firm, had entered the embassy compound before the shooting. It said the dead man was killed by a gunshot and the two wounded men had been rushed to hospital.

Israel has imposed a ban on reporting the incident and has made no public comment.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Peter Cooney

