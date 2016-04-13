'We want to learn' - Iraqi girls back at school after years under Islamic State
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi schoolgirl Manar Mahmoud is eager to resume classes after years of life under Islamic State in Mosul, ignoring the nearby rattle of artillery fire.
AMMAN Jordanian police shut the main office of the country's Muslim Brotherhood, its biggest opposition party, a senior leader in the movement said on Wednesday.
Police acting on orders of the Amman governor evacuated staff and sealed the building, giving no reason for their actions, Jamil Abu Baker told Reuters.
The Brotherhood has operated legally in the country for decades and has substantial grass-roots support in major urban centres.
PARIS French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he did not have offshore accounts or a hidden inheritance, less than a week from the first round of voting in an election marked by allegations of impropriety.