Jordanian riot police clash with protesters during a demonstration following an announcement that Jordan would raise fuel prices, including a hike on cooking gas, in Amman November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Demonstrators protesting an announcement that Jordan would raise fuel prices, including a hike on cooking gas, blocked a road in Amman November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A Jordanian gendarmerie policeman fires tear gas at protesters during a demonstration against an announcement that Jordan would raise fuel prices, including a hike on cooking gas, in Amman November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Jordanian gendarmerie policemen perform a prayer as anti-government protesters demonstrate, following an announcement that Jordan would raise fuel prices, including a hike on cooking gas, in Amman November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Jordanian demonstrators gather in protest against following an announcement that Jordan would raise fuel prices, including a hike on cooking gas, in Amman November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Anti-government protesters shout slogans during a demonstration following an announcement that Jordan would raise fuel prices, including a hike on cooking gas, in Amman November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

AMMAN Around 2,000 people called for the removal Jordan's King Abdullah at a rally in downtown Amman on Friday in protest at fuel price hikes, in a marked escalation of street anger in the third day of demonstrations in the Western-backed kingdom.

"Go down Abdullah, go down," the protesters chanted as police, some in riot gear, largely stayed away from crowd, near the main Husseini Mosque.

The crowed also chanted "The people want the downfall of the regime", the rallying cry of the Arab Spring uprisings that have shaken the Middle East and toppled leaders in Tunisia, Egypt, Libya and Yemen.

"Shame. Shame. Prices are spiking and Abdullah gambles," people shouted.

The Muslim Brotherhood, the country's largest opposition group, had called on people to take to the streets, but top officials from the group choose not to participate in the rally.

The 50-year-old king has ruled since 1999.

(Reporting by Suleiman al-Khalidi, Amman newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams)