AMMAN At least five people were killed and several wounded during an attack on Sunday by armed gunmen in the southern Jordanian city of Karak, security sources said.

They said security forces were laying siege to a Crusader-era castle in the mountainous city where the gunmen had taken refuge and were firing at police, who had sent reinforcements from surrounding areas.

The identity of the assailants was not immediately clear.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by John Stonestreet)