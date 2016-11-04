WASHINGTON Three U.S. military servicemembers were killed on Friday in a shooting outside a training facility in Jordan, a U.S. official said, updating a death toll that had previously been estimated at one dead and two critically wounded.

"The servicemembers were in vehicles approaching the gate of a Jordanian military training facility, where they came under small arms fire," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. "We are working with the Jordanian government to gather additional details about what happened."

(Reporting by David Alexander)