The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS), the world's biggest smartphone maker, said on Tuesday it bought U.S. cloud services firm Joyent Inc in June for 185.3 billion won ($170 million).

Samsung disclosed the acquisition price in a regulatory filing for its first-half business results. The tech giant announced the acquisition in June but did not disclose the financial terms at the time.

(This version of the story was refiled to correct the day of the week to Tuesday, not Monday, in the first paragraph)

(Reporting by Se Young Lee)