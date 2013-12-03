A Union Jack is reflected in a window of a branch of the Co-operative Bank in the City of London November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON JP Morgan (JPM.N) received 7 million pounds in fees for advising the Co-operative Bank CPBB_p.L on its takeover of the Britannia Building Society, one of its top executives told MPs on Tuesday.

5 million pounds of the fees were contingent on the deal going through, Tim Wise, managing director of UK investment banking at JP Morgan told the Treasury Select Committee (TSC).

Co-op's takeover of Britannia in 2009 saddled it with a portfolio of souring property loans and contributed to the 1.5 billion pound capital shortfall which has led the bank to fall under the control of hedge funds.

