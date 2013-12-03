Snap's shares pop after $3.4 billion IPO
NEW YORK Snap Inc's in-demand shares opened for trading on Thursday at $24 on the New York Stock Exchange a day after pricing at $17 per share.
LONDON JP Morgan (JPM.N) received 7 million pounds in fees for advising the Co-operative Bank CPBB_p.L on its takeover of the Britannia Building Society, one of its top executives told MPs on Tuesday.
5 million pounds of the fees were contingent on the deal going through, Tim Wise, managing director of UK investment banking at JP Morgan told the Treasury Select Committee (TSC).
Co-op's takeover of Britannia in 2009 saddled it with a portfolio of souring property loans and contributed to the 1.5 billion pound capital shortfall which has led the bank to fall under the control of hedge funds.
LONDON The European Union's market watchdog is investigating ways to stop national regulators competing unfairly with each other as they try to attract firms from Britain after Brexit in a beauty parade of financial centres.
LONDON About one third of audits of London-listed companies sampled by Britain's accounting regulator lack rigour and need improvements, the watchdog said in a report published on Thursday.