Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
NEW YORK JPMorgan's (JPM.N) co-Chief Operating Officer Frank Bisignano plans to leave the U.S. bank giant, the latest top executive to depart in the past 1-1/2 years, the Wall Street Journal said its online edition on Sunday.
The departure is expected to be announced soon, the paper said, citing people close to the bank.
Matt Zames, current co-chief operating officer, will become COO of the firm, it said. Zames has been seen as a strong candidate to succeed JPMorgan Chief Executive and Chairman Jamie Dimon.
Bisignano is expected to announce as soon as Monday that he will join payment processing company First Data Corp as its chief executive, it added.
"The move leaves the giant New York bank without one of its fixers of operational problems at a time when the bank is wrestling with a number of regulatory headaches," it said.
JPMorgan suffered a loss of more than $6 billion due to soured trades. Regulators hit the bank in January with four enforcement actions requiring it to make a series of changes to risk management and anti-money-laundering systems.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and constructs a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.