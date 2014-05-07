Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) is closing the accounts of current and former foreign government officials in an attempt to avoid the compliance costs associated with them, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
The ban by the largest U.S. bank by assets, which affects 3,500 accounts, has prompted former Colombia finance minister Jose Antonio Ocampo to accuse it of discrimination in a complaint to the consumer regulator, the report said.
According to the FT article, JPMorgan said it was closing the Chase accounts and stopping the credit cards of the officials because of increased compliance costs. Banks are obliged to subject accounts of "politically exposed persons" to added scrutiny.
Ocampo, an economist who was also nominated to become World Bank president, has written to the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to complain that he was a victim of discrimination, the FT report states.
The ban does not apply to JPMorgan's private bank, which caters to wealthy clients, the FT quoted a person familiar with the situation as saying.
Brian Marchiony, a JPMorgan spokesman, could not be immediately reached for comment on the report outside regular U.S. business hours.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.