Apple says to add two more R&D centers in China
HONG KONG Apple will set up two new research and development centers in Shanghai and Suzhou in China, it said in a statement in its Chinese website on Friday.
Hackers who breached JPMorgan Chase & Co's computer network earlier this year also tried to infiltrate other financial institutions, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the investigation.
Federal officials had asked financial institutions last month to check whether they had seen indications of cyber attack, the Journal said, citing the unnamed sources.
An undisclosed number of financial institutions responded that they had seen traffic from the suspect computer addresses linked to the hackers, but that they did not believe their systems had been breached, the newspaper said, quoting the sources.
Even among the many agencies investigating and responding, disagreements and unanswered questions remain about the extent of the hackers access at the U.S. financial institutions, the newspaper said, quoting federal officials.
It is unclear which financial institutions were targeted by the hackers.
SEOUL A South Korean court said on Friday it has reassigned Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee's bribery trial to another judge, following questions about the previous judge's connection to a woman Lee is accused of bribing.
SHANGHAI Baidu Inc said on Friday it had led an investment round into green car start-up NextEV, as the Chinese search engine giant looks for new growth drivers and as competition heats up in the fast-growing electric vehicles market.