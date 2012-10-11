Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc , the companies said on Sunday.
WASHINGTON The chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co said he should have caught the "London whale" derivatives trades that resulted in a multibillion-dollar loss for the bank.
"We made a stupid error," Jamie Dimon told an audience at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington on Wednesday. "I should have caught it ... I didn't."
So far, JPMorgan has estimated its total trading loss at $5.8 billion (3.6 billion pounds). The losses stemmed from a London-based trader known as the "London whale" who took large positions in credit derivatives.
FRANKFURT PSA Group has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.