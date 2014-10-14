LONDON JP Morgan's chief currency trader in London, Richard Usher, has left the bank, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Usher was listed as "inactive" on the UK Financial Conduct Authority's register of approved individuals as of Oct. 6.

Usher, the head of spot G10 currency trading at the U.S. bank in London, had been suspended since October last year. It was unclear at the time whether that was related to the global investigation into allegations of collusion and manipulation in the world's currency market.

Usher could not be immediately reached for comment. An employee at the JP Morgan switchboard said there was no record of anyone called Usher on the worldwide directory.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Nigel Stephenson)