JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) agreed on Tuesday to pay $410 million (268.6 million pounds) to settle allegations of power market manipulation in California and the Midwest, the latest in a series of high-profile inquiries by U.S. federal energy regulators.

The settlement, announced by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), will allow Chief Executive Jamie Dimon to close the books on one of several costly run-ins with regulators over the past year. It came days after the bank said it was quitting the physical commodities business.

JPMorgan Ventures Energy Corp, the commodity trading unit that became one of the biggest U.S. electricity traders with the 2008 acquisition of Bear Stearns, agreed to pay a civil penalty of $285 million and disgorge $125 million for "manipulative bidding strategies" from September 2010 through November 2012.

It is the second largest penalty in FERC history, and comes as the once-quiet government regulator steps up its pursuit of market malfeasance after gaining expanded powers from Congress in 2005, part of efforts to crack down after Enron Corp's spectacular collapse.

JPMorgan spokesman Brian Marchiony said the settlement would "not have a material impact on our earnings" because the bank had previously set aside reserves.

FERC said JPMorgan admitted the facts in the agreement, but "did not admit or deny the violations."

Dimon has moved this year to resolve multiple government investigations and correct problems regulators have found at the bank in an effort to take a more conciliatory stance as new rules are imposed more than five years after the start of the financial crisis.

The deal also came amid unprecedented political scrutiny of Wall Street's involvement in the raw materials supply chain. Lawmakers have questioned whether banks should own metals warehouses and power plants, while the U.S. Federal Reserve reviews a landmark 2003 decision that first let them trade commodities.

As expected, the FERC deal did not cite specific traders or JPMorgan's commodities chief Blythe Masters, who spent billions of dollars over the past five years to build JPMorgan's oil, power, gas and metals business into the biggest on Wall Street.

JPMorgan had vowed in May to fight the FERC charges and disputed allegations that employees lied or acted inappropriately during a more than year-long investigation. After a court battle over the disclosure over documents, the bank entered settlement discussions.

FERC Commissioner Tony Clark heralded the settlement as "historic," but said he was frustrated over the bank's evasiveness during the investigation. FERC had accused JPMorgan on several occasions of being late in responding to data requests and alleged it sometimes submitted "misleading information."

"In this investigation and others, it has become too common for subjects of an investigation to take steps to obfuscate the true intent of their business strategies as a litigation posture for dealing with their regulators," he said in a statement.

OUT OF POWER

In May, JPMorgan sold the "tolling agreements" it owned for the AES power plants in California, for which it had been paying $170 million a year in rent. The agreements effectively gave the bank the right to operate the plants, supplying natural gas fuel and then selling electricity into the market.

FERC said its investigators found the bank's Houston-based traders had engaged in 12 "manipulative bidding strategies designed to make profits from power plants." The plants built in the 1950s and 1960s were less efficient than modern units and without the bidding strategies they would not have operated very often, costing the bank millions.

FERC said the company created "artificial conditions" by manipulating power grid operators into paying the bank to run the plants at low levels and getting "premium rates."

FERC levied a $470 million penalty against British bank Barclays Plc (BARC.L) and four of its traders earlier this month. The tougher enforcement has rattled many traders in the power market, who say FERC is delving into a gray area that separates legitimate entrepreneurial trading from intentional manipulation.

Barclays said it will fight the fine in court.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino and Jonathan Leff; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)