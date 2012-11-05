BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG said it will return 500 million euros (423 million pounds) to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
NEW YORK JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) lost a bid on Monday to win the dismissal of a lawsuit by a U.S. regulator accusing the bank of misleading Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB in buying billions of dollars worth of risky mortgage securities.
U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan pared down parts of the lawsuit filed by the Federal Housing Finance Agency but allowed other claims to stand.
The case was one of 17 lawsuits that the agency, as conservator for Fannie and Freddie, filed in September 2011 against banks including Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) and Citigroup Inc (C.N).
(Reporting By Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
LONDON British banks approved the most mortgages in a year last month and consumer borrowing saw some of its fastest growth of the past decade, industry data showed on Friday, contrasting with earlier signs of slowing momentum.