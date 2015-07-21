People pass the JP Morgan Chase & Co. Corporate headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

U.S. and Israeli law enforcement agencies have arrested four people in Israel and Florida related to securities fraud tied to computer hacks of JPMorgan Chase & Co and other financial institutions, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said he did not have details of a scam involving JP Morgan but confirmed three arrests.

"Three Israeli citizens were arrested on Thursday and have been remanded in custody, appearing in court in Rishon Lezion, near Tel Aviv," Rosenfeld told Reuters.

A fifth person remains at large, Bloomberg reported, quoting officials.

JPMorgan said last October that names, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses of about 83 million customers were exposed in a hacking attack, making it one of the biggest data breaches in history.

In the indictment, which was unsealed on Tuesday, two people were charged with securities fraud in a plan to pump up the value of low-volume stocks, Bloomberg said.

Two people arrested in Florida are charged with running an unlicensed money-remitting business related to the scheme, Bloomberg added.

