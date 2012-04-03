BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG said it will return 500 million euros (423 million pounds) to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
LONDON JP Morgan's Ian Hannam, one of its most senior London-based bankers, has decided to resign after being fined by Britain's financial watchdog for market abuse, according to an internal memo the bank sent to staff.
In a separate statement, Hannam said he would appeal the 450,000 pounds ($720,700) fine by the FSA.
"I am appealing a decision notice issued by the FSA today and have consequently decided to resign from J.P. Morgan," Hannam said in the emailed statement.
"I will complete my current client commitments and ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities. Appealing the case while still at the firm would be an unfair distraction to my clients and colleagues," Hannam said.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
LONDON British banks approved the most mortgages in a year last month and consumer borrowing saw some of its fastest growth of the past decade, industry data showed on Friday, contrasting with earlier signs of slowing momentum.