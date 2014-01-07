A trader works at the JP Morgan stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK JPMorgan Chase & Co will pay a $350 million (213.2 million pounds) penalty to the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, in addition to a $1.7 billion forfeiture to settle charges it failed to flag suspicious activity by convicted Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff.

Bank regulators were set to appear at a 1:15 p.m. EST (1815 BST) press conference that is being held by U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in New York, according to an announcement Tuesday.

