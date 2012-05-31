HSBC drags FTSE lower
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
The J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) unit responsible for $2 billion in losses on credit derivatives valued some of its trades at prices that differed from those of its parent investment bank, Bloomberg News reported.
The two different pricing tracks used by the chief investment office and J.P. Morgan's credit-swaps dealer may have obscured by hundreds of millions of dollars the size of the loss before it was disclosed earlier this month, the Bloomberg News report said, citing a person familiar with the matter.
J.P. Morgan Chase is facing criminal probes over the losses in its chief investment office. Chief Executive Jamie Dimon has been invited to testify about the losses before the Senate Banking Committee panel on June 7.
LONDON, (Reuters) – - Chancellor Philip Hammond appears to be on track to meet his first budget deficit target after a strong tax payments in January, reflecting the economy's resilient response to last year's Brexit vote.
Feb 21 Eurozone private sector and manufacturing growth unexpectedly accelerated to near a six-year high in February and job creation reached its fastest since August 2007, propelled by strong demand and optimism about the future, a survey found.