NEW YORK JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) Chief Financial Officer Marianne Lake said "there could be some acceleration" in previously announced cost-cutting targets, depending on market conditions.

In February, the largest U.S. bank by assets said it planned to cut 17,000 jobs by the end of 2014, or roughly 6.6 percent of its workforce. The job cuts were largely targeted at areas such as mortgage banking and retail banking.

Lake said JPMorgan remains on track for its targets, but "given what's going on in the market, there could be some acceleration." The mortgage business, which benefited from a wave of refinancing amid record-low interest rates, is expected to cool down as rates begin to rise.

(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by John Wallace)