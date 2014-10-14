JPMorgan Chase and Co's (JPM.N) quarterly results surfaced more than three hours before schedule on Shareholder.com, Nasdaq OMX Group Inc's (NDAQ.O) investor-communications company.

Nasdaq blamed "human error" at Shareholder.com, saying a supplemental file of the bank's earnings announcement had been inadvertently made publicly accessible.

It is not the first time Wall Street has been surprised by the premature release of a company statement. Below are other examples of technical glitches and broken embargoes that led to quarterly results being published earlier than expected:

** Oct. 15, 2013 - Citigroup Inc's (C.N) third-quarter results were released early as Bloomberg News broke an embargo, forcing the bank to pull forward the release of its statement. (on.ft.com/1ChapYz)

** Oct. 18, 2012 - Google Inc's (GOOGL.O) third-quarter results released ahead of schedule, showing lower-than-expected earnings, plunging its shares by as much as 10.5 percent. The Internet giant blamed its filing agent R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co RRD.O for putting out an early draft. (reut.rs/1D9mWj1)

The second paragraph of the statement said "PENDING LARRY QUOTE" instead of an actual quote from Google CEO Larry Page. Within minutes, an unknown prankster set up a "PendingLarry" Twitter feed to hypothesize what the missing quote might be.

** April 20, 2012 - MetLife Inc (MET.N) found that its first-quarter results could be accessed from a historical results financial supplement on its website. The results, scheduled to be released on May 2, were embedded in the supplement but were not meant to be visible. The insurer then advanced its release date to April 26. (reut.rs/1v8ouHF)

** Jan. 27, 2011 - Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) second-quarter earnings were obtained from its website more than an hour before their scheduled release by a New Jersey-based market-information company, Selerity Inc. (bloom.bg/1vryygf)

** Nov. 17, 2010 - NetApp Inc's (NTAP.O) second-quarter results leaked after Bloomberg retrieved unpublished financial data from a restricted area of the company's website more than an hour before the scheduled release. "We found the release posted on the company's website without any required password or firewall," Bloomberg News said. (on.wsj.com/1v8ljj4)

** Nov. 11, 2010 - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) inadvertently released its fourth-quarter results before the closing bell. Disney's stock ended down 3 percent that day, spooking some investors. (reut.rs/1ChdPKS)

(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick and Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)