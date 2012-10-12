JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) said third-quarter earnings jumped 34 percent as the largest U.S. bank made more home loans.

Net income was a record $5.71 billion (3.5 billion pounds), or $1.40 a share, up from $4.26 billion, or $1.02 a share, a year earlier, the bank reported on Friday. Results for both periods included special items.

The company said it recorded a "modest loss" in the quarter on its so-called "London whale" derivatives portfolio, which had lost $5.8 billion this year through June. It said its Treasury and Chief Investment Office division, which formerly held all of the portfolio, may lose about $300 million more in the fourth quarter.

Revenue from mortgage production was $1.8 billion, up 36 percent from a year earlier, excluding losses for buying back bad mortgage loans sold in the past to investors.

U.S. banks have been enjoying a surge in demand from homeowners to refinance mortgage loans at lower interest rates.

(Corrects 3rd paragraph to remove forecast about derivatives loss)

(Reporting by David Henry, Jed Horowitz and Lauren LaCapra in New York; editing by John Wallace)