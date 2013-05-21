JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon speaks about the state of the global economy at a forum hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) in Washington October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

NEW YORK JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) appears to have defeated a shareholder proposal to split the roles of Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The Times, which cited people familiar with a preliminary vote count, said that the final outcome could still change and any margin of victory is still unclear.

Dimon and the board have been locked in a contentious battle with some shareholders and proxy advisory firms that want to split his roles, saying it would improve corporate governance. A final tally will be announced at JPMorgan's annual shareholder meeting in Tampa, Florida, later in the morning.

(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)