Ex-JPMorgan employee Javier Martin-Artajo, indicted by a U.S. grand jury in relation to the bank's ''London Whale'' trading scandal, leaves Spain's High Court in Madrid November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A former JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) executive fighting U.S. extradition from Spain for allegedly helping to hide more than $6.2 billion (3.7 billion pounds) in trading losses has filed a claim against Britain's financial regulator.

Javier Martin-Artajo, who oversaw an ex-JPMorgan trader nicknamed the "London Whale" for his large bets on derivatives markets, filed the claim against the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) at a tribunal in London on March 12, according to the court's website.

Details about the case were not available and no hearing date has been set.

The "London Whale" scandal has cost America's largest bank $920 million in penalties from U.S. and British regulators so far, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the FCA.

Neither the FCA nor Martin-Artajo's lawyer could be reached for immediate comment.

